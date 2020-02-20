UF Health opens autism center

A new center in north central Florida will help people with a developmental disorder.

UF Health opened a new center to help those with autism and neurodevelopment disabilities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today.

The facility is located at 4101 NW 89th Blvd. in Gainesville.

The 15,000 square-foot collaborative facility will provide specialized care and resources to children and adults by offering behavioral interventions and social- skills training for patients and families.

“It provides us a way that we can connect with all of the families and the adults with autism in our community to let them know all the different ways we can support them,” said Ann-Marie Orlando, the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities Associate Director.

The center will also have research rooms aimed at helping kids learn to tolerate medical or dental procedures.