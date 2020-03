UF Health is releasing test results from last week's drive-thru testing site at The Villages, and initial signs are encouraging.

They say of the nearly 2300 people at the retirement community who were tested, only 25 were positive for COVID-19.

For research purposes, people with and without symptoms were tested.

Of the 900 people without symptoms, two tested positive.

Researchers say this data will help determine how many people are passing the disease without symptoms.