As the COVID-19 pandemic poses new challenges for medical providers across the nation, UF Health reported a surge of telehealth appointments in a matter of weeks.

UF Health providers secured a private zoom videoconferencing platform in addition to a telehealth help desk to administer patients and work through patient scheduling issues.

Since starting its telehealth visits on March 12, UF Health providers reported a daily count of almost 1,497 visits by April 16.