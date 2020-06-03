UF Health sees decline in children vaccinations

Physicians in north central Florida say the number of vaccinations for children has declined during the pandemic.

Compared with 2019, vaccinations decreased gradually in January and February before falling abruptly when a national emergency for COVID-19 was declared mid-March.

Physicians are stressing to parents the importance of keeping up with immunization schedules for infants and toddlers.

"If people don't vaccinate their children, we worry about seeing opportunities for outbreaks of these vaccine preventable diseases and that's been shown in recent history in 2019 there was a measles outbreak in California," said Cameron Rosenthal, a UF clinical professor in the pediatrics department. "in over the past several years in different parts of the country, when you see declines in the number of people that are receiving these childhood vaccines, that's when you'll see these spikes and upticks in the incidents of these vaccine preventable diseases."

Rosenthal said measles is highly contagious and if an unvaccinated child is exposed to it, they have a 90% chance of contracting the disease.