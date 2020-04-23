UF Health to conduct a research on children and COVID-19

UF Health researchers are studying children in North Central Florida to understand better how COVID-19 impacts young people.

The study launched last weekend. Researchers hope to enroll over 500 P.K. Yonge students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Researchers will also be collecting throat swabs and blood samples to test for the coronavirus.

They will also ask psychological questions to students and parents regarding COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions.

Parents must consent for children to be studied