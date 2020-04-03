UF Health's Dermatology department shares a message of love

There are lots of ways to spread good cheer to people around you whether it's a co-worker or a stranger driving by your office.

Windows filled with colorful handmade hearts can now be found at UF Health's dermatology department's fourth floor in Springhill right off 39th Avenue.

Healthcare workers in dermatology, cardiology and plastic surgery decided they wanted to send a message of hope to the community, and what better way than sharing hearts.

It's just one more example of a small gesture with a big impact on our community as we stand together during these tough times.