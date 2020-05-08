UF Honeybee Lab says Asian giant hornet in the U.S. not a cause for concern

The Asian giant hornet, commonly referred to as the "murder hornet," has been discovered in the U.S. but a researcher at the University of Florida tells TV20 that it's nothing to worry about.

Amy Vu, with the UF Honeybee Research and Extension Lab, says the discovery of the invasive species in the U.S. is limited to a small part of Washington state with efforts being made to contain it.

She also says that while the hornets can pose a threat to honeybees at the individual or hive level, the two species currently co-exist in Asia and it's unlikely that they pose any threat to the overall honeybee population.

If you suspect that you've seen the Asian giant hornet in Florida, you're asked to contact the Florida Department of Agriculture with a location, photos, or a description of what you've seen.