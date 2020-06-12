UF Innovation Academy holds virtual Catalyst Showcase

The University of Florida Innovation Academy held its Summer A Catalyst Showcase on Friday, featuring 30 teams of UF students.

The challenge topic this year was to create a sustainable on-site business that provides vocational training for Palm Beach School for Autism Project Next students.

The showcase was held virtually this year and each team had one minute to pitch their idea followed by a three-minute live Q-and-A from the judges.

Videos of each idea have been posted on the Innovation Academy Catalyst website and can be voted on by the public until Monday, June 15th. Awards will be presented at a ceremony later this month.