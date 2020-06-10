UF Pause for Reflection Day

University of Florida President, Kent Fuchs, encourages faculty and staff to take a day to think about racial injustice. The organization Shut Down for a Day, Build Better Tomorrows is calling for academic institutions to stop work Wednesday and come up with plans to address racism.

Faculty and staff may also choose to participate some time during June 19th thru the 25th for Academics 4 Black Lives, an initiative for academics to resist anti-blackness and to honor the toll of racial trauma on black people.

Fuchs said he hopes people will take the day to reflect on their personal actions and to educate themselves about racism. He said quote "As we learn, let us engage in challenging, uncomfortable, transformational work toward a more just community and society."

The President is encouraging, but not forcing, UF staff to stop work.

UF International student, Jiameng Gao said she is happy to hear about this initiative. “As an international student and as an Asian, I think it's very important for the faculty members to do that.”

