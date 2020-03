Representatives with UF Performing Arts say events at their venues have been canceled, postponed, or rescheduled until March 30.

The venues include the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the university's auditorium, the Baughman Center, and the Squitieri Studio Theater.

All ticket holders will have the opportunity for a refund or an exchange.

For a list of other COVID-19 precautionary closures in North Central Florida, click here.