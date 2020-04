University of Florida police say they have identified the person who interrupted an online student government Zoom meeting with racist messages, symbols, and death threats.

Officers say a 13-year-old girl in Memphis was involved in the "Zoom bombing" of the meeting on March 31st.

The FBI tracked the girl down using information provided by the police.

The girl told the FBI agents that it was just a joke.

Charges haven't been filed but the investigation is ongoing.