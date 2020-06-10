UF President promises graduates a chance to walk across stage

UF President Kent Fuchs is promising 2020 spring graduates that they will get the chance to walk across the stage.

This after the university announced they were canceling the spring commencement ceremony.

The in-person ceremonies planned for the beginning of August were canceled last week following directions from the state university system.

In a letter to students, Fuchs says he is committed to providing every graduate the opportunity to participate in commencement once it is safe to do so.