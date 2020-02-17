UF Professor Forces Students to Leave Class For Displaying Signs of Illness

Imagine coughing in a college class and your professor forcing you to provide proof that you do not have coronavirus.

Students point out this is the most likely cause of any cough in Gainesville.

Lauren Rostkowski, a student at UF, says, “the flu is very rampant here especially during this time of the season. If you were to come in and cough and the professor sends you home immediately and they don’t have any validation that you have coronavirus and they’re not even worried if you have the flu virus or any prior allergies to attending class. It’s just a little strange to me, I would be pretty upset about it.”

Uf says that is not how this should have been handled by the professor, who they’re not identifying.

Steve Orlando, a spokesperson for UF, says “that's not the way we do things here. I mean we absolutely want our faculty members to be interested in our student's welfare and their health and if they have concerns about it to address it in the appropriate fashion. But that would not be the appropriate fashion.“

Students also say that the University has been very good about staying on top of the coronavirus potential and informing students of exactly what they should do if they see symptoms.

Rostkowski says, “communication with students and faculty has been excellent both on UF’s part and UF Health’s part. They have been in communication with the CDC very often and they gave us a whole list of procedures.“

The professor will not face discipline for handling the situation in the wrong way. There have not been any reports of Coronavirus in Gainesville, at UF, or even in Florida.