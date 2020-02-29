UF Researchers opioid reducing law is a success

University of Florida researchers are saying a state law aimed at reducing opioid use is a success.

Researchers studied opioid use after a 2018 law restricted prescriptions of opioids for acute pain.

They found new users per month dropped by 16 percent immediately after the law was implemented, and the number of users continues to drop.

Now doctors can only prescribe three days' worth of opioids for acute pain at a time.

And physicians and pharmacists have to review patients' opioid history.

