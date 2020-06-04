UF Researchers say hydroxychloroquine is safe for health care workers

As the search for a COVID-19 vaccine continues, some researchers in Gainesville reached a roadblock in their trials.

University of Florida researchers struggled to find people to participate in their hydroxychloroquine trials. Doctors use the drug to treat malaria and now they have reason to believe that it could help treat COVID-19 as well.

UF’s study aims to prevent health care workers from contracting the virus, but now participants are skeptical after some recent studies have raised concerns about the drug’s safety.

Researchers at UF argue that the recent studies focused on critically ill patients and may have been flawed. Instead, they believe the drug is safe for health care workers.

President Donald Trump announced to the public that he’s been taking the drug as prescribed by his doctor.

