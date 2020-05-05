UF student government passes rent relief bill

University of Florida's student government is passing a bill that would provide relief for student who live in off-campus housing.

UF student Rachel Bosworth said, "I definitely think it will help close whatever gap on debts that they're acquiring due to all of this stuff going on.

"I don't know if it will be a permanent fix, but I know that any help that can be provided right now from the student government...would definitely help," she said.

The unviersity has made an effort to refund students who live in dorms on campus, but until now there hasn't been relief for students who are locked into a lease off-campus.

UF Student Body President Trevor Pope said, "We just want to ensure that students who are facing financial difficulties are not breaching their lease agreement...we felt like the most important thing is that students are not acquiring debt."

The bill allocates $500,000 to a rent relief fund.

The criteria to qualify will be determined by the Office of Off-Campus Life, subject to approval by Pope.

"I'd kind of like to streamline the process and have something similar to Aid-A-Gator where it was financial affairs that was really allocating the funds and deciding how it should be allocated kind of on a need basis," Pope said.

An independent committee will review and approve the requests.

But Bosworth says people should still use their moral compass and only apply if they are in need.

"I definitely think that there are a lot of moral things that go into that and if you know that you were taken care of, then it is that you shouldn't ask for free money from them.

You can find the full bill attached to this article.

