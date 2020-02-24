UF students bring makeover to local elementary school

More than 1,500 volunteers visited Norton Elementary over the weekend wiith the goal of spreading positivity and inclusiveness through art. Portraits of influential figures and inspirational quotes now fill the hallways and outdoor spaces of Norton Elementary. Principal Elena Mayo believes that these changes have the power to impact the over 600 students now and in the future.

"My biggest hope is that our students walk away feeling confident, have a dream, and to see possibilities. I want them to know that you can be anything. You can be an inventor. You can be a scientist. You can be a magician. You can be an artist. You can leave your place in the world," Mayo said.

It's a makeover that will surely have an impact long after the paint dries.