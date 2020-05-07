Family prays for UF alumna hospitalized in Delray Beach

COVID-19 has changed everything.

It's changed the way we go to the grocery store, the way we greet a stranger, and for one former TV20 intern, the way that she fights for her life without her family by her side.

25-year-old Kaitlin Alexandar is a graduate of the University of Florida.

"She's got a UF everything," said her boyfriend Luis Wick. "She absolutely loves the school and she is proud of what she did there."

"I mean she's a proud gator fan and she's all in," he said.

She was rushed to the Delray Medical Center on Sunday after a stranger pulled her out of the water following a jet ski accident.

"That guy saved my daughter's life," said her mom, Christina Alexander. "We are just immensely so thankful."

"[Gary] had only taken his boat out twice since he bought it in 2015, and this guy was there," her dad, Matthew Alexander. "He rescued Kaitlin from drowning and helped her get to the hospital with the paramedics--the hand that god has been in this whole thing."

Alexander has had two successful surgeries.

But, because of COVID-19, the hospital isn't allowing visitors.

"She lights up a room," her mom said. "To not be able to tell her what she's gone through or that we're here for her and we're all praying for her and we're in the parking lot and we're here for her...for a mother it's really hard."

So, her family spends their days sitting and praying by the parking lot of the hospital in solidarity with Kaitlin.

"She will be healed in the mighty power of God; we know that," her dad said. "We are trusting in Him because it's all we can do."

"We can't even see her, but we can trust that God is with her and she will be healed," he said.

So, while she may be physically by herself, she isn't going through this fight alone.