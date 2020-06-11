UF alumna sees fast recovery after jet ski accident

Kaitlin Alexander was hospitalized after a jet ski accident last month.

"They're all going to be thinking of Kaitlin; we've heard from countless people about their thoughts and prayers for her so that's made a lot of impact on our lives," her sister Madison Alexander said.

And, the Alexanders say those went a long way.

Kaitlin is now on her way to a recovery doctors say they never saw coming.

"I feel really grateful that I'm going to get to 100% recovery, which at the time in the hospital I would've never thought that would be possible--just walking again or talking," Kaitlin said. "So I'm really grateful for all of that, and I'm grateful for all the gator doctors to that helped me out."

But, during a global pandemic, her journey to recovery was a little different.

Alexander's family wasn't allowed to visit her in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions, so they camped out in the parking lot every day.

"The most annoying thing was me not being able to see my parents or my boyfriend or being able to really see people," she said. "I think overall it helped them because they didn't really have to experience my trauma."

Alexander has worked in video and digital media for the University of Georgia athletics, and for iHeartMedia.

She says she's excited to be able to take the next steps in her career, sending thanks to her doctors and gator nation.

"The guy that actually saved me in the water, he has connections to Gainesville," she said. "I had to print in my room that was [of] Gainesville and Lake Alice and my parent's actually gave that to him before I met him, as a reminder of me and my story and so gator nation is everywhere."

Kaitlin credits her recovery to prayers and community support and says she'll be okay.

She's another gator with a bright future ahead.