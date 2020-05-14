UF and Santa Fe Presidents announce plans for potential reopening

Tonight Mayor Lauren Poe and the city of Gainesville hosted a Telephone Town Hall to address concerns regarding COVID-19 and the reopening of Santa Fe College and the University of Florida.

Panelists included Santa Fe college President Paul Broadie and UF President Kent Fuchs.

So what will Fall look like? Will students be back in classes? President Fuchs said that answer likely won't come at least until July, but he is sure about one thing.

"COVID-19 is here to stay. We are going to have to learn how to live with COVID-19 in Gainesville and in Alachua County ... and worldwide. We will have to learn how to do that safely. We have to learn how to restore those things at UF that we cherish, like effective education for students," Fuchs said.

As far as answers and plans in motion for Santa Fe goes, it's much of the same. Many questions remain unanswered, but President Broadie is confident in the precautions the school is preparing for the students' return.

"We are on a very deliberate approach to returning to campus. The last of that process is bringing students back. Most of that or all of that will be ensuring we follow all CDC guidelines very closely and all the recommendations to protect the well being of individuals," Broadie said.

All staff and students will be required to wear masks and will have access to PPE equipment. Staff will also hold smaller class sizes, enforce social distancing, and will be disinfecting class and bathroom spaces.

Both presidents say they will provide on-campus testing and isolation sites for students and staff. As far as staff members go, those vulnerable to COVID-19 will be allowed to continue to work from home.