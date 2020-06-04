UF cancels in-person spring graduation ceremonies due to COVID-19

The class of 2020 will no longer have the option of walking across the stage after an announcement made by the University of Florida Thursday morning.

UF leaders canceled its spring graduation ceremony, which was rescheduled for the weekend of July 31 to August 2, according to an email addressed to spring graduates.

The University State System directed all Florida public universities to prepare alternative plans other than in-person commencement ceremonies on March 17.

UF prepared a series of virtual ceremonies hosted by each college throughout the month of May to recognize graduates. Anyone still interested in walking during an in-person ceremony had the option of waiting until July.

As COVID-19 health guidelines continue to limit gatherings, the University State System is still directing universities to cancel them.

UF director of commencement Steph McBride said they are currently exploring other options for students, which will also include information about refunds on regalia.

