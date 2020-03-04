UF cancels multiple study abroad trips amidst Coronavirus fears

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB)-- The University of Florida is canceling some trips abroad for students and faculty and is expanding quarantining policies for those returning.
In a letter to students, the university says trips this summer to China and South Korea are canceled.
All students returning from China, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea will be asked to self-quarantine, and cannot return to class for two weeks.
The 41 students returning from Italy are being offered the chance to complete their semester online.