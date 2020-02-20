UF celebrates 50 years of African-American studies on campus

The University of Florida kicked off its two-day celebration to honor African-American studies being on campus for 50 years.

Today's celebration was held at the Smathers Library which featured a symposium of faculty, alumni, and community members.

The discussions include the impact of African-American studies on civic engagement, careers, and intellectual development.

The program's 50th anniversary will be celebrated tomorrow in Turlington Plaza from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.