UF commemorates 20 years of Museum Studies with the "Museums Challenge" symposium

On the 20th anniversary of the University of Florida's Museum Studies program, speakers not only looked at the history of museums but their future as well.

The university began the "Museums Challenge: A Symposium for Transformative Practice" on Monday.

The two-day interdisciplinary event focused on various aspects of what it takes to not only run a museum and their importance to the community but also the changes the future may bring.

“In our symposium we’re really talking about the ways in which we think about museums (and) the ways in which we define about museums, and the notion of having a transformational dialogue to help us kind of think through ‘What is a museum?’” explained Dr. Porchia Moore, the Assistant Professor of Museum Studies. “‘What are the goals of museums?’”

“We want participants of the symposium to walk away with ideas about how museums both historically and in the future can transform institutions as well as their communities,” added Dr. Briley Rasmussen, the Director of the Museum Studies program.

Moore and Rasmussen also discussed how students have prepared and are preparing for the future.

"(We ask) 'when they go out into the world, how are they going to contribute to they're communities and organizations that they work in?'" Rasmussen said.

"So, we really believe in radical museum work; we believe in social justice, equity, diversity access, and inclusion," Moore continued.

Keynote speakers from museums across the country and multiple areas of study convened for the event, which continues Tuesday.

