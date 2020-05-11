UF graduate makes strides in recovery after ski boat accident

Kaitlin Alexander had only one request for her parents: bring her Florida Gator blanket to the hospital.

The UF alumna made significant strides in her recovery process after a serious ski boat accident left her hospitalized.

The 25-year-old suffered serious injuries when her jet ski collided with a boat lift in Delray Beach on May 3.

Alexander had multiple surgeries since her accident, but her family tells TV20 she moved out of the intensive care unit Monday.

Since hospitals have adjusted their visitation policies amid the pandemic, Alexander talks with her family over FaceTime.

Social distancing has presented new challenges for Alexander, but she can still feel connected to her family, even if it’s by waving from her hospital window.

