UF healthcare workers create handmade masks from leftover material

A shortage of personal protective equipment has University of Florida healthcare workers and even local residents finding creative ways to protect themselves

A UF Health team has started creating handmade versions of N-95 respirator masks, which are one of the items in short supply.

The team in collaboration with the anesthesiology department plan to make their handmade version using leftover medical supplies. They are made from sterile wrapping used around surgical instrument trays before they pass through gas sterilization.

Unlike standard surgical masks, healthcare workers said the N-95 mask is 4 percent more effective at blocking particles in the air.

UF Health hospital administrators and infection control experts gave them the approval to proceed with the project.

