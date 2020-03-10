UF hosts third annual IWL conference

Women across the world came to north central Florida to celebrate and network with other women during a conference.

The University of Florida hosted its third annual Inspiring Women Leaders Conference at the UF Hilton in Gainesville.

Over 300 participants engaged in panel discussions and workshops.

Guest speakers focused on leadership, shaping the future, and wellness.

“Being able to build that community and have a larger impact just outside of attending the event which is really nice to see people build those relationships and develop them in their personal and professional life outside of the conference,” said Katie Macwilkinson, UF Conference Department Meeting Professional.

UF will be hosting six workshops throughout the year after the conference titled the “Successful Woman Series" to give woman professionals advice at any stage in their careers.

Workshops will be held at the UF TREEO Center located at 3900 SW 63rd Blvd at 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on the dates listed below:

Leadership and Strategies for Success

April 24, 2020

Women in Tech: Turning diversity into resiliency

June 25, 2020

How to handle difficult conversations with ease

July 24, 2020

Leveraging gender intelligence as today’s female leader

August 25, 2020

Building commitment through positive influence

October 1, 2020

Charisma, Self-Confidence, and Power

December 3, 2020