UF online tutoring and curriculum goes free

With Math Nation -- also referred to by its original name, Algebra Nation-- students can learn through interactive, customized, and standard-aligned lessons. The program is used by teachers and students across the country. You can find customized lessons and curriculums based on your state's standards.

Phil Poekert, Director of Lastinger Center for Learning at UF, says they made the program free to help everyone involved.

"This is a time when a lot of us feel very helpless and unable to do things. A way to show we care is typically to show up for each other and when you can't show up ... making these resources available is the little support we can offer ... to help kids during this really challenging time," Poekert said.

Plus, students aren't the only ones benefiting from the online tool. Every year, over 20,000 teachers use it too.

Fran Diven has been teaching in Florida schools since 1990. Diven began using Math Nation when it was first created back in 2013. She says having the supplemental material helps to keep her students focused and interested.

"With all the videos and technology and games they play online, it's hard for kids to really engage for fifty minutes with just a teacher standing in front of them," Diven said.

Math Nation will be free through the end of August to support students finishing out the school year and getting ready for the next. Sign up by visiting their website www.mathnation.com.