UF mourns the loss of supporter and alumnus, Alfred Warrington

The University of Florida Warrington College of Business has announced that the namesake for the business college has died.

Alfred Warrington IV died on May 20 from natural causes. He was 85-years-old.

Warrington graduated from UF in 1958 and was the first member of his family to go to college.

After graduation, he served in the Marine Corps Reserve. He then went on to run multiple successful businesses.

He served on the board of trustees for the university and donated over $100 million to UF.

