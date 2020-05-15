UF partners with Nvidia to obtain world's most powerful AI system

The University of Florida is about to become the first university to acquire a cutting edge piece of artificial intelligence hardware.

UF is collaborating with technology company Nvidia to boost the performance of its supercomputer. The new Nvidia systems should arrive by the end of May.

Officials say this equipment is the world's most advanced AI system. UF will hire 100 faculty members to specifically focus on it. They hope to integrate AI into their research and train students of many disciplines in the technology.