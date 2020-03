Ventilators are in high demand as COVID-19 spreads around the world. A UF professor is trying to meet that demand.

UF professor of anesthesiology, Dr. Samsun Lampotang, is designing a ventilator from items that can be found in any hardware store. He hopes to soon be able to provide the ventilator design for free.

Doctor Lampotang said in a statement "every well-intentioned volunteer who has access to Home Depot, Ace, Lowe's or their equivalent worldwide can build one."