UF pulls study-abroad students from Italy

"Oh, oh my grandparents are freaking out right now, because they don't want me to get the coronavirus and die," said University of Florida student Tayor Beatty.

Beatty is planning to study abroad in Europe this summer.

This comes as the UF makes the decision to pull 41 students studying abroad in Italy.

UF Spokesperson, Steve Orlando said, "We realize how disruptive this is to their plans, but again, the decision was made for out of concern for their health and safety"

Orlando says there will be refunds made and the university is working to accommodate for housing.

But what about other programs?

"We did have some students that were planning to travel to South Korea but that is not going to happen now and certainly not China, so we have a number of programs we are reevaluating because this is a very rapidly involving situation and it changes almost by the day and almost by the hour," Orlando said.

Orlando says there is no mandatory CDC quarantine

The university is still deciding if the returning students will be checked for the virus.

"If they told me to go home, I would go home," Beatty said. "I wouldn't freak out, I wouldn't get mad, I would just get a flight and go home."

"I would handle the situation. It's not UF's fault that there's a coronavirus coming around."

But, at the end of the day, she says she trusts her university.