UF researchers donate protective equipment to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients

UF researchers are donating personal protective equipment to their colleagues who are treating patients with COVID-19.

People representing a wide array UF's scientific disciplines donated masks, face shields, gloves and other medical supplies to UF health workers taking care of patients.

All donated gear is being taken to the UF Health Integrated Service Center in Gainesville, which stocks supplies for all UF Health facilities.

Former patients and community members have also donated supplies. For those who want to help, UF Health has posted a form for potential donors and a list of times and places to drop off donations on its website.

