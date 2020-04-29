UF researchers conducting COVID-19 study on P.K. Yonge students

University of Florida researchers are trying to understand the effect of COVID-19 on children with a new study.

The study uses a Non-FDA approved test for COVID-19. The test was developed by UF.

It aims to test 500 students from P.K. Yonge Developmental Research school. Researchers are planning to test kids from kindergarten to the 12th grade.

The idea is to learn about a child's role in transmitting the disease.

"The whole point of this is to provide data to school officials, public health officials, and then also provide it to epidemiologists." Eric Nelson, a UF assistant professor said.

Investigators will collect throat swabs and blood samples from mostly asymptomatic children.

Researchers also hope to better understand how kids and their parents are coping with the stress of staying at home and learning in the midst of this global pandemic.