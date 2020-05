As the temperatures rise, so does the threat of mosquitoes.

University of Florida researchers are giving a popular insect repellent the thumbs up.

A new UF study looked into health concerns over DEET-based mosquito and tick repellents.

Some people have reported skin irritation and even seizures when using the chemical, but researchers found most of those claims were linked to incorrect use of the product.

They found that the chemical had no impact when used properly.