UF begins reopening process with staff COVID-19 testing

University of Florida leaders are taking the first steps in getting campus back up and running with staff returning to work this week.

Through a central access scheduling center, each employee is assigned an appointment for the on-campus testing. It's a quick and easy process that has a major impact on the campus and community as the university begins to reopen.

"They never have to get out of their car," Physician Assistant and coordinator of the testing site, Matt Walser said.

"They pull up, confirm their name, date of birth, and a picture ID. We take a specimen -- which is a nasal swab -- and then the patients drive out of the garage and go about their business," Walser explained.

With over 1,000 tests already done in just two weeks, leaders say they hope to have all 26,000 members of faculty and staff tested in the next few weeks.

"They really worked hard to get things up and running like they did," UF Assistant VP of Communications, Steve Orlando, said.

While this is one of the first steps in the university's Phase 1 process, plans for the students' return continues to be developed.

"With the student component, we are still working on what that is going to look like for the Fall. We have 11 task forces that are gathering data and information so that we can have the most informed decision possible. We are expected to be able to make that decision by mid-July, if not sooner," Orlando said.