UF student creates online petitiont for rent relief at off-campus student housing complexes



UF sophomore Sarah Lobo started an online petition to gather support for any kind of rent relief for students who are locked into leases off campus but decided to go home at the advice of the university.

Lobo said, "Kind of our lives were just turned upside down."

The three companies that own the most student housing complexes are Trimark Properties, Collier Companies and CMC Properties.

None of the companies were available for comment.

Lobo adds, "But I think now since we have so many supporters, I think we need to just keep pushing and keep moving forward with it and just keep the momentum building and try to get the help that we need. You know, we're not asking for free rent, we're just asking for a little bit of help. And at the end of the day, it's the morally right thing to do with what's going on in the world."

Online at Trimark Properties COVID-19 FAQ, they say rent is still due on the first of the month and adjustments won't be made until federal aid packages are passed.

Since UF is still open and some services are still available, students can utilize student legal services.

UF Communications spokesman Steve Orlando said, "So anything we can do to support those students because we are not closed we are still having classes we are still functioning, we are still an operational university. So that's really a thing to remember, as long as we're doing that we're going to provide every service that's possible."

Lobo says that she had no idea that the petition would reach into the thousands, The goal is 7500 signatures. Lobo's next step is reaching out to people like Mayor Lauren Poe and Senator Marco Rubio to see for themselves, how many people support this cause.

