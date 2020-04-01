UF student government meeting 'Zoom bombed' with racist messages

A new problem has emerged as people turn to virtual meetings to stay safe during the time of COVID-19.

UF President Kent Fuchs posted a tweet saying a student government senate meeting was interrupted on the "Zoom" app.

Fuchs said the meeting was "Zoom bombed" with racist messages, symbols and death threats.

People nationwide have been using the video-conferencing app to conduct meetings, but now the Federal Bureau of Investigation has been reporting instances of unknown users hijacking the conference meeting. The FBI advises people to update their software and send links to Zoom meetings directly.

Fuchs responded in a tweet by condemning the action saying "COVID-19 and hate will be defeated". Fuchs has instructed UF Police and IT teams to investigate. Fuchs said there is no evidence that the user came from the UF community.