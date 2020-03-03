UF student shares testimony on importance of World Hearing Day

Today is World Hearing Day and a UF student who has experienced hearing loss is studying to help people in a similar situation.

Jessica Williams is a third-year medical student at UF in the College of Medicine for her medical degree.

She was diagnosed as being profoundly deaf at 19 months old.

At 21 months of age, her parents opted for her to receive a Cochlear implant to provide her access to the hearing world.

Now she is studying to be like the doctors who saved her life and hearing all those years ago.

Williams said the people who helped her were the catalyst to pursue her degree.

"That really inspired me to become a doctor to help any future patients with hearing loss or any kind of disease or other illnesses,” she said.

Williams said she wants to learn sign language in the future.