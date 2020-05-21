UF students able to apply for off-campus housing rent relief

Applications are now being accepted for University of Florida students in need of help to pay rent after the campus was forced to close due to the pandemic.

The student government has passed a bill to help students in need pay for off-campus housing. The 500-thousand dollars in funding is allocated for rental assistance.

When students were sent home, refunds were issued to students living in dorms, but off-campus renters were on their own, until now.

