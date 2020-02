The state house plan for the University of Florida to absorb Florida Polytechnic has changed.

The bill that's now on the house floor would have UF take in New College as well as Florida Poly.

New College is located in Sarasota and styles itself as "The Honors College of Florida."

It broke away from the University of South Florida in 2001 to become a stand-alone public college within the state university system.

Fewer than a thousand students currently attend.