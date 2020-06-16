Local organizations and UF host discussions on racial equity and police brutality

The University of Florida along with local organizations will host two discussions addressing topics of race and police brutality.

Conversations revolving around race following weeks of nationwide protest and the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta.

UF’s Center for Latin American Studies will have two speakers discuss police brutality in the Americas.

Paul Ortiz, author of “An African American and Latinx History of the United States, and Tanya Saunders, a sociologist specializing in the Afrian Diaspora, will sit on the panel.

The talk will be live streamed on YouTube on Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Another group, Gainesville Black Professionals Inc., will also host a discussion about “Understanding Racial Equity”.

The workshop will bring Racial Equity Institute facilitators to illustrate examples of racial issues using stories and data.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today and is free to the public, but people https://www.facebook.com/events/257979215631871/ in order to attend.

Organizers hope to help the community build a practical understanding of systemic racism and how it affects people.

