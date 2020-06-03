UFF, FEA release reopening proposal for Florida colleges and universities

An organization and a teachers union created a proposal for how colleges and universities should plan to reopen classes for the fall semester.

United Faculty of Florida and the Florida Education Association hosted a press conference on Wednesday about their report.

They offered recommendations for Florida colleges and universities to consider when presidents are planning to reopen campuses throughout the state.

The recommendations addressed ways to ensure public health, student success, and emotional well-being.

"We're hoping that the community the faculty and the students and the staff who are involved in those discussions as well as administrators find this document helpful," said Karen Morian, UFF president. "We feel like there's a lot of good building blocks in it.We're hoping that this document will be of help to the presidents and administrators of the 40 institutions of public higher education in Florida."

The report also suggested colleges and universities to allow additional funding for health and sanitation provisions.

The University of Florida already has a draft plan to reopen.

The university will present it to the university system's board of governors later this month.