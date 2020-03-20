UF's class of 2020 will have their graduation ceremonies – just at a late date

For the University of Florida's class of 2020, graduation ceremonies will go one – just at a later date.

Early this week, the office of Governor Ron DeSantis canceled its spring graduation ceremonies scheduled for May and April at state colleges and universities. The announcement follows a series of canceled or paused events amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Now graduation ceremonies have been rescheduled for July 31 through August 2.

“We know that these are unusual times,” said UF spokesperson Steve Orlando. “Unprecedented things are happening right now. We know how stressful that can be for people and how disruptive it can be. So we’re providing as many resources as we can to help people work through these things and help navigate unchartered waters right now.”

On Tuesday, the university sent an email telling students that Summer A and C courses will be completely online after four students tested positive for COVID-19.