UPDATE: Congressman Neal Dunn tests positive for COVID-19

Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D., has tested positive for the coronavirus COVID-19.

Dunn's office released this statement Thursday morning:

"Congressman Neal Dunn, M.D. was not feeling well on the evening of Monday, April 6th and did go to the emergency room that night out of an abundance of caution. After meeting CDC criteria, he was tested for COVID-19 and has received notice that the results came back positive. Congressman Dunn is feeling great and currently quarantining himself at home per CDC guidelines and working on Phase IV of the Administration’s response to this pandemic. He expects a full recovery soon. He reminds everyone that it is important for us all to stay home unless they are an “essential employee” or need essential items from stores or pharmacies.

"Congressman Dunn emphasizes that we must continue to do what we can to target vulnerable places and populations to slow the spread of this disease. He is keenly interested in new and faster testing to help everyone understand their risks. While America continues to suffer from some sad areas of “hot spots,” our current actions are mitigating the worst of this disease and America will rebound in the near future.”