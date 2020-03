More than $180,000 in federal funding is coming to North Central Florida to help prevent homelessness.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that $1,178,980 in funding will be split between ten housing authorities, one of which is Gainesville.

Gainesville will receive $183,870 of that funding.

The money will help provide housing assistance for young people aging out of the foster system who are at risk of homelessness.