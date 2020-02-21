US, Taliban to begin a countdown to Afghan peace deal

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.S. and Afghan officials have announced a seven-day period of reduced violence as part of a countdown to the signing of a peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States to end 18-years of war in Afghanistan.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Feb. 14 in Munich, Germany. (Source: CNN)

The period of reduced violence will begin at midnight Friday local time (1930 GMT, 2:30 p.m. EST).

A senior U.S. State Department official says a peace agreement between the U.S. and the Taliban will be signed in Doha, Qatar, on Feb. 29.

That will pave the way for a withdrawal of U.S. troops and intra-Afghan negotiations.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the agreement will lead to an eventual permanent cease-fire.

