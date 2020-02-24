US appeals court upholds Trump rules involving abortions

A U.S. appeals court has upheld Trump administration rules imposing more hurdles for women seeking abortions.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision Monday overturns decisions that had been issued by judges in Washington, Oregon and California.

The rules ban taxpayer-funded clinics from making abortion referrals and prohibit clinics that receive federal money from sharing office space with abortion providers — a rule critics said would force many to find new locations, undergo expensive remodels or shut down.

Planned Parenthood has already left the Title X program over the new rules.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.