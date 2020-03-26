US now leads world with over 82,000 cases

The United States now has more coronavirus cases than any nation in the world, according to data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 82,404 confirmed cases throughout the country, which is 622 more than China, where the outbreak began.

The total number of deaths from the virus in the country was 1,178, according to the data.

Italy leads the world with 8,215 COVID-19 fatalities, followed by Spain, which had 4,154, according to John Hopkins.