US pauses movement of troops into Afghanistan, quarantines new arrivals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military says it is pausing the movement of any new troops into Afghanistan and is quarantining 1,500 troops who recently arrived in order to protect them from the coronavirus.

Troops already in the country may have their deployments extended so missions can continue.

The announcement came Thursday as the U.S. is reducing its troops presence in Afghanistan as part of the peace deal signed last month between the Taliban and the United States.

